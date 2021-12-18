(Bloomberg) -- What’s buzzing on social media this morning:

YouTube TV members reacted to losing sports channels at the start of the college football season, after YouTube and Disney failed to reach a deal that would keep ESPN, Disney Channel and ABC on the platform.

The current agreement expired at 11:59 p.m. Friday New York time. YouTube said it will “continue conversations with Disney” to restore content.

Another English Premier League match was postponed on Saturday after several Aston Villa players and squad members tested positive for Covid-19. The decision was announced two hours before Villa’s match with Burnley.

Only one Premier League match from Saturday’s original six-game schedule has survived, with Leeds facing Arsenal.

Actor Jake Johnston has been banned from voicing a character on Bob’s Burgers after he was allegedly spotted at the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to the Daily Beast.

Johnston voices the character of Jimmy Pesto on the Fox show, and his previous work includes TV show Arrested Development and the movie Anchorman.

Former Texas Governor and Trump Energy Secretary Rick Perry sent messages to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows the day after the 2020 election suggesting three state legislatures ignore the will of their voters and deliver their states’ electors to Donald Trump, according to a report by CNN.

The report cited sources familiar with a House Select Committee investigation into the Jan. 6 attack. A spokesman for Perry told CNN that the former Energy Secretary denies being the author of the text.

