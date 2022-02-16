(Bloomberg) -- Shares of social-media companies fell on Wednesday, after comments from Alphabet suggested the potential for another headwind to online advertising revenue, months after a similar move at Apple weighed on the industry.

The Google parent said it was bringing its Privacy Sandbox initiative to Android phones, a change that could ban data tracking across multiple applications.

Shares of Facebook parent Meta Platforms fell 2.8%, extending its pronounced year-to-date underperformance. Snap dropped 3.9%, Pinterest fell 1%, and Twitter lost 3.4%. Digital Turbine fell 11%, even as Oppenheimer writes that the the company could see a positive from Alphabet’s move.

With the day’s decline, Meta is now down more than 35% in 2022, compared with a decline of nearly 7% for the S&P 500 Index.

Much of Meta’s weakness this year has stemmed from a catastrophic quarterly report earlier this month, where among other headwinds, it said that Apple’s crackdown on targeted advertising may lower its revenue by $10 billion this year.

