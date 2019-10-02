(Bloomberg) -- Iraqi forces clashed with protesters on Wednesday and many Iraqis reported having trouble accessing social media as anti-government demonstrations flared for a second day.

Security forces blocked all roads leading to Baghdad’s central Tahrir Square. Fadhel Al-Gharrawi, a member of a human rights commission that reports to parliament, said four protesters had been killed.

Iraqis took to the streets Tuesday to protest against unemployment, government corruption and a lack of basic services -- grievances that have led to repeated bouts of unrest in OPEC’s second-largest oil producer.

Several Iraqis interviewed by Bloomberg on Wednesday said they were unable to access Facebook and Twitter without using workarounds such as VPN.

