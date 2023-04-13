​One analyst is bullish on some social media stocks that he says stand to benefit the most within the sector in the years to come.

Speaking with BNN Bloomberg’s Paul Bagnell on Thursday, Angelo Zino, senior equity analyst at CFRA Research, said he looks for growth and strong user demand when picking stocks to outperform within the social media space.



He highlighted this sentiment when speaking about Snapchat Inc.



“They continue to be the fastest grower in terms of daily active users,” he said.



Zino recommended Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL), Snap (SNAP) and Pinterest Inc. (PINS) as his top picks in the social media industry.



He, his family, his firm and his investment banking clients do not own any shares mentioned above.



Check out the full video at the top of the article to learn more.