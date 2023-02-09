(Bloomberg) -- The warnings that pop up when someone tries to share potentially false or misleading posts on TikTok Inc., Instagram and Facebook are ignored most of the time.

TikTok’s users in the European Union continue to share posts after getting a pop-up notice marking the content as “unverified” in 71% of cases, according to the company’s report to the EU on Thursday.

On average, Facebook’s warning stopped users from sharing just 25% of flagged posts, according to a similar filing from Meta Platforms Inc. On Instagram, the number increases to 38%.

The voluntary submissions show data on technology companies’ attempts to block fake accounts and information and detail their policies for dealing with issues such as political advertising and hacking. It’s part of a new EU regime meant to combat disinformation.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.