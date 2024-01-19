(Bloomberg) -- Societe Generale SA is preparing to cut hundreds of jobs in its home market as part of Chief Executive Officer Slawomir Krupa’s effort to rein in costs.

The Paris-based lender plans to announce the redundancies across its domestic operations in the coming weeks, people familiar with the plans told Bloomberg News. More than 500 roles could be affected, one of the people said, requiring anonymity discussing private matters.

A spokesman for SocGen declined to comment. The bank had almost 56,000 full-time employees in France at the end of 2022 and more than 115,000 worldwide, according to its latest annual report.

Krupa has pledged to cut expenses by €1.7 billion by 2026 and bring the firm’s cost-to-income ratio below 60%, as he seeks to bolster the lender’s capital strength. His strategy, announced in September, triggered a selloff in the stock at the time because he also dropped profitability, growth and payout targets set by his predecessor Frederic Oudea.

While SocGen said it expected to save €600 million by boosting the efficiency of its IT systems, it also intends to simplify the organization. Ongoing projects, such as the merger of the bank’s domestic retail units or the integration of Leaseplan in its car-leasing unit Ayvens — formerly known as ALD — are also expected to help improve efficiency.

Former CEO Oudea announced thousands of job cuts in the 15 years he spent at the helm. The successive rounds of dismissals weighed on corporate morale, which Krupa has struggled to restore so far. An internal poll late last year showed that employees’ faith in decisions taken by top management declined from a prior survey, with just 53% saying they trust the choices made, Bloomberg News has reported.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.