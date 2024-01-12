(Bloomberg) -- Societe Generale SA’s employees have indicated in a poll that their faith in decisions taken by Chief Executive Officer Slawomir Krupa and his lieutenants is shrinking, potentially making it harder for him to implement a strategy that so far has failed to convince investors.

The share of staffers who say they trust the choices made by SocGen’s top management fell by 4 percentage points from the previous survey to 53%, according to internal documents seen by Bloomberg News. The results are from a poll conducted about a month after Krupa presented a new strategy for the lender in September.

In addition, only 42% of the participating SocGen staff said they believe the bank’s strategy is headed the right way. While that’s an uptick from the previous survey, it’s below the 66% cited as the industry benchmark by polling firm Ipsos in the documents. The largest share of respondents said they didn’t know enough about the strategy to answer the question.

In a memo to staff discussing the results and also seen by Bloomberg, Krupa highlighted that 76% of respondents said they’re proud to work for SocGen, which he said is equal to an increase of 3 percentage points on the previous poll. He pointed out that “engagement” — a compound metric that includes the answers to the question about trust in leadership decisions — remained “stable” at 64%.

A spokesman for SocGen declined to comment.

The survey results underscore the uphill battle Krupa is facing to explain his vision for the bank to stakeholders. His strategy update on September 18 sent the shares 12% down that day. Several staffers aired their frustration about a perceived lack of clarity on asset disposals and job cuts in subsequent town hall meetings, Bloomberg has reported.

In his plan, Krupa scaled back some of the profitability and payout targets set by his predecessor, Frederic Oudea, and instead focused on building capital buffers. While he made it clear during the strategy update that he wants to sell various parts of SocGen, he refused to identify which ones, arguing that any such announcement would be bad for price negotiations.

SocGen’s share price has since recovered a little along with rising stocks across the banking industry, but it’s still about 10% below the level it was before Krupa’s strategy update.

The staff survey was carried out by Ipsos between October 17 and November 7. More than 81,000 employees took part, equivalent to a 72% participation rate, according to the documents.

“Strengthening personal interactions and proximity with teams will be a priority in 2024 for all management lines,” Krupa said in the memo. “We are determined to further explain the group’s strategy, to spend time with the teams on the ground, to promote our achievements and to celebrate our successes.”

