(Bloomberg) -- The world’s largest producer of natural soda ash may not be the blockbuster listing the London Stock Exchange was looking out for, but it’s certainly a welcome one. Kew Soda, which trades under WE Soda, announced its plans to float this morning. With revenue of just over £1.4 billion in 2022, it looks set to end the London market’s drought of large listings.

Here’s the key business news from London this morning:

In The City

B&M European Value Retail SA: The discount retailer expects sales and profit growth in the coming year despite the cost-of-living crisis squeezing its customers.

Kew Soda Ltd: The producer of natural soda ash, which is controlled by Turkish industrial conglomerate Ciner Group, plans to list on the London Stock Exchange.

Soda ash is used to make products including glass, ingredients for electric vehicle batteries and powdered detergents

Ciner Group operates the BloombergHT television channel in Turkey under a deal with Bloomberg LP, the parent of Bloomberg News

WH Smith Plc: The retailer said its expectations for the full year have “modestly improved” in the wake of strong trading across all three travel divisions.

Sales in the rail arm increased at a slower rate than the other travel businesses as strikes disrupted services

Prudential Plc: The life and health insurance services firm appointed Ben Bulmer to replace James Turner as chief financial officer, according to a Hong Kong exchange filing.

Turner resigned in light of an investigation into a code of conduct issue relating to a recent recruitment situation, but will remain available for four months to support a smooth transition, the company said

In Westminster

Rishi Sunak is set to travel to Washington next week but is unlikely to push US President Joe Biden for a trade deal, the prime minister’s spokesman Max Blain told reporters. The two leaders will discuss the global economy, supply chains and support for Ukraine during the June 7-8 visit.

UK business confidence fell for the first time in three months in May, a survey by Lloyds Banking Group Plc showed, as higher-than-expected inflation figures weighed on firms’ sentiment about the economy. That may add to concerns at the Bank of England about costs spiraling higher, and increase the risk of further rate hikes.

In Case You Missed It

Glencore Plc is getting closer to raising its offer for Teck Resources Ltd. to end weeks of limbo and force the Canadian miner to the negotiating table. The Swiss commodities giant may announce a sweetened bid in coming weeks, according to people familiar with the matter, though any new proposal would need the Keevil family’s backing to succeed.

Looking Ahead

The UK Nationwide house price index for May is due tomorrow at 7 a.m., with the consensus estimate pointing to a 3.7% drop year-on-year after a 2.7% decline the month before.

On the corporate earnings front, water services company Pennon Group Plc and Dr Martens Plc are due to report full-year results Thursday morning.

Analysts expect the iconic bootmaker to book a £1 billion revenue in 2023, according to estimates compiled by Bloomberg, up from £908.3 million in 2022. Still, bottlenecks including consumer confidence uncertainty and higher operating costs are likely to keep a lid on margin improvements, Bloomberg Intelligence analysts write.

For a more considered take on the UK's economic and financial news, sign up to Money Distilled with John Stepek.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.