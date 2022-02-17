Top Stories
Your Money Month
-
4:52
Using alternative investments to account for the volatile market
-
7:34
What to expect as a crypto investor going into tax season
-
7:07
Retirement planning for freelance workers
-
6:07
What's currency hedging and how you can start
-
4:01
Flooding cuts 8.2% off average Canadian home sale prices, says study
-
6:02
2021 insolvencies the 'tip of the iceberg' as tax man looms: Study
-
5:27
How to have successful money talks with your partner, and red flags to watch for
-
7:09
The benefits and risks of using 'gamified' investing apps
-
5:28
Why debt-burdened Canadians should take a pass on RRSP contributions
-
7:32
Tax season is coming up, here are some of the top tips you should take advantage of
-
-
1h ago
'It really, really works': How Olympic sponsors win over customers
As the Beijing Winter Olympics come to a close, corporate sponsors will be reaping the benefits from the marketing dollars spent, according to marketing experts.
-
1h ago3:35
Retail sales dropped 1.8% in December to $57B: StatsCan
Statistics Canada says retail sales fell 1.8 per cent to $57 billion in December as the spread of the Omicron variant and severe flooding in British Columbia and the Atlantic provinces disrupted transportation, retail operations and sales.
-
Jan 180:15
How this non-dairy brand is ushering in a food revolution – and attracting investors
If you are looking for a plant-based alternative to milk, there are now multiple options, made from oats, soybeans and coconut, on grocery-store shelves. But non-vegans in search of a dairy substitute in their coffee, cereal or baking also want something that tastes as good, if not better, than the most flavourful milk on the market.
-
5h ago3:27
Emergency law faces court fight as banks freeze assets
Canadian banks have started to freeze a small number of accounts connected to people whom police say have been involved in illegal protests, acting on orders from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government.
-
43m ago
National rental price up 3% from last year, while vacancy rates hold steady4:01
Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the national average rental cost rose by three per cent last year as the vacancy rate for purpose-built rental apartments held steady.
-
-
6:01
Apple update lets you unlock iPhone with face ID while wearing a mask
-
7:36
French fry shortages go global on supply chain disruption
-
Wattpad CEO wants machine learning, monetization to play bigger role in company
-
6:07
Americans are paying more for worse stuff, study finds
-
6:34
What Trudeau can and can't do with emergency powers
-
5:16
In 10 years, 'remote work' will simply be 'work'
-
4h ago
Postmedia strikes deal to buy Irving's newspaper chain in New Brunswick
Toronto-based Postmedia has announced it will purchase all of the daily and weekly newspapers owned by New Brunswick's Irving family.
-
2h ago5:56
Stocks drop in big options day amid Ukraine risks
Stocks fell, while Treasuries rose and the dollar was little changed as investors assessed the latest geopolitical developments.
-
23h ago
Inflation drop as supply crunch eases is 'fairy tale economics'5:55
A Canadian strategist said anyone who thinks inflation will be tamed by the easing of supply chain pressures is a believer in “fairy tale economics.”
-
Dec 23, 2019
Feb 16
BoC 'playing with fire' if it hikes more than 3 times: Rosenberg6:51
David Rosenberg says the BoC will be “playing with fire if they raise rates more than a few times” and risk inverting the yield curve — which would flash warning signals about a looming economic contraction.
-
4h ago4:52
The Daily Chase: Oil slips below US$90; Limits on convoy funding crackdown
The price of West Texas Intermediate crude slipped below US$90 per barrel today for the first time this week.
-
Feb 176:11
Housing demand 'so strong' no matter rates: Home Capital CEO
For the first time in half a decade, Home Capital Group is about to pay a dividend.
-
Feb 16
Oil's spectacular COVID crash set the world up for US$100 crude8:52
The two-year COVID crisis put many markets on a wild ride—just look at U.S. treasuries—but few have had a crazier time than crude oil: from total collapse in 2020 to the brink of US$100 a barrel today.
-
Feb 173:39
Shopify stock-price target gutted by analysts on slower growth
Shopify had the average price target on its shares slashed to the lowest level since January 2021 after it signaled slower sales growth.
-
20h ago1:45
Meta loses top-10 market value ranking amid worst month ever
Meta Platforms has tumbled out of the world’s 10 largest companies by market value, hammered by its worst monthly stock decline ever.
-
Feb 16
Inflation hits 5.1%, highest since September 19916:07
Canadian consumer price inflation accelerated to a new three-decade high in January, adding to pressure on the Bank of Canada to start raising interest rates as early as March 2.
-
20h ago3:26
Canadian Tire charters cargo ships to keep shelves stocked
Canadian Tire is ordering spring and summer products early and chartering its own cargo ships to import goods as it doubles down on an inventory strategy that's buoyed the retailer through the pandemic.
-
22h ago6:14
Canfor Pulp Products curtailing production at Taylor Pulp for at least six weeks
Canfor Pulp Products is curtailing production at its Taylor Pulp mill in B.C. for a minimum of six weeks due to transportation problems that have hurt its ability to ship product.
-
Feb 16
Bank of Canada deputy signals officials on track for March hike8:58
A Bank of Canada deputy may have signaled the central bank is on track to raise interest rates in two weeks’ time.
-
-
Feb 16
Banks in awkward position to enforce Emergencies Act: Experts4:16
The feds' Emergencies Act may be placing banks and other financial firms in the awkward position of being forced to take action on account owners suspected of associating with an illegal protest but are yet to be formally charged, experts say.
-
Feb 15
Supply constraints could drive oil to US$115: RBC Strategist9:23
The price of oil has been rising not because of geopolitical tensions in Europe, but because “supply-side shock absorbers” are much thinner now, according to an RBC commodities strategist
-
21h ago
Musk tweet comparing Canada's Trudeau to Hitler was deleted
Elon Musk deleted a controversial tweet that made a satirical comparison between Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Adolf Hitler.
-
20h ago3:39
U.S. stocks tumble, bonds rally in flight-to-safety bid
Stocks slumped, while traders sought safety in bonds and other haven assets as heightened concern over geopolitical risks added to worries about the outlook for central bank policy.
-
Feb 17
Novavax COVID-19 vaccine gets approval for use in Canada
The Novavax COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for use in Canada.
-
20h ago7:36
MTY Group swings to 2021 profit as Q4 earnings jump 24% despite restaurant closures
MTY Food Group swung to a profit last year as fourth-quarter earnings jumped 24 per cent despite government-mandated restaurant closures.