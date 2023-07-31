(Bloomberg) -- SoFi Technologies Inc. shares rose after the online bank raised its revenue guidance for the year, citing benefits from deposit growth and lower funding costs on loans.

SoFi now expects adjusted net revenue of $1.97 billion to $2.03 billion, up from its prior guidance of $1.96 billion to $2.02 billion, the financial-technology company said Monday.

Total deposits at the end of the second-quarter reached $12.7 billion, up from $7.34 billion at the end of last year, the San Francisco-based lender said.

“As a result of this growth in high-quality deposits, we have benefited from a lower cost of funding for our loans,” Chief Executive Officer Anthony Noto said. “Our deposit funding also increases our flexibility to capture additional net interest margin and optimize returns, a critical advantage in light of notable macro uncertainty.”

Shares of the company, which have more than doubled this year, rose 4.7% in early New York trading.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.