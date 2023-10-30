SoFi Surges Most in Three Months on Higher Revenue Forecast

(Bloomberg) -- SoFi Technologies Inc. increased its revenue forecast for 2023 and said deposits more than tripled from a year earlier.

Third-quarter total deposits jumped to $15.7 billion, topping the $14.9 billion average estimate of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. More than 90% are from direct-deposit members, Chief Executive Officer Anthony Noto said in a statement Monday.

“As a result of this growth in high-quality deposits, we have benefited from a lower cost of funding for our loans,” Noto said. “Our deposit funding also increases our flexibility to capture additional net interest margin and optimize returns, a critical advantage in light of notable macroeconomic uncertainty.”

SoFi was known mainly for its student-loan refinancing business but has since expanded into a one-stop shop for financial-services products, acquiring a bank along the way. As other consumer lenders such as LendingClub Corp. have struggled to grapple with rising interest rates — including through job cuts — SoFi’s earnings have remained solid.

The company increased its full-year adjusted net revenue guidance to a range of $2.045 billion to $2.065 billion, up from $1.974 billion to $2.034 billion. It’s also on track to reach net income profitability under generally accepted accounting principles by the end of the year, the San Francisco-based firm said in the statement.

Adjusted revenue for the quarter was a record $530.7 million, up 27% from a year earlier and above estimates of $512.7 million. The firm added a record 717,000 new members.

The shares were little changed at 12:41 p.m. in New York after surging as much as 15% earlier in the day. They’re up 48% this year.

Chief Financial Officer Chris Lapointe said on the firm’s earnings call that SoFi is in discussions with funds and accounts managed by BlackRock Inc. regarding a roughly $375 million securitization at “favorable execution levels and that is expected to close mid-November.”

In a Bloomberg TV interview, Noto, the CEO, added that there’s “a lot more to come on the loan-asset side of the equation.”

Noto said he expects the resumption of student-loan repayments to have a “slightly bigger benefit” for SoFi in the fourth quarter.

“What I’d say is our business is diverse enough now and scaled enough in these other businesses that it’s sort of inconsequential,” Noto said. SoFi reported that 67% of the firm’s adjusted net revenue came from non-lending segments.

SoFi helped with initial public offerings during the quarter for semiconductor designer Arm Holdings Ltd., beauty and wellness company Oddity Tech Ltd. and online grocery-shopping firm Maplebear Inc., doing business as Instacart.

“Main Street typically doesn’t get access to IPOs at IPO prices, so that’s a very unique product,” Noto said.

