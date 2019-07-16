(Bloomberg) -- A.G. Barr Plc shares had a record decline after the U.K. soft-drinks maker warned that full-year profit may decline as much as 20% as sales suffer from price competition sparked by the country’s soda tax.

The bottler of Rockstar and Rubicon drinks said Tuesday that first-half sales declined about 10% to 123 million pounds ($154 million). The company also said it expects some exceptional costs as it takes measures to regain momentum. The stock fell as much as 25% in morning trading in London.

“It has been a challenging start to the year for Barr Soft Drinks,” Chief Executive Officer Roger White said in a statement. “Weather comparatives and trading, particularly in the impulse on-the-go market, have been even tougher than expected.”

The soft-drinks industry has been hurt by the U.K.’s decision to impose a tax on sugary drinks, a measure that Boris Johnson has pledged he will review if he replaces Theresa May as prime minister. Another complication Barr faced this year was a shortage of carbon dioxide.

The company said it has started reversing price cuts to help drive revenue.

(Updates with shares in second paragraph.)

To contact the reporter on this story: Thomas Mulier in Geneva at tmulier@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Eric Pfanner at epfanner1@bloomberg.net, Thomas Mulier, John Lauerman

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.