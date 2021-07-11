(Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group’s second Vision Fund accelerated its purchases in the second quarter with about $13 billion of investments in at least 50 companies, with many not yet to be publicly announced, the Financial Times reported, citing two people briefed on the data.

That’s up from $2 billion in the first quarter when it bought stakes in fewer than two dozen companies, FT reported, citing public disclosures.

Compared with its first $100 billion Vision Fund, the Japanese group is placing more “modest” bets on health-care and software businesses with its second fund, FT said.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.