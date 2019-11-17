(Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. plans to combine its Yahoo Japan internet business with the messaging service Line Corp. in a bid to expand its online influence and create a viable global competitor in artificial intelligence.

In the complex transaction, SoftBank and South Korea’s Naver Corp. will first take Line private through a tender offer at an estimated 5,200 yen per share. Z Holdings Corp., a unit of SoftBank’s telecom arm formerly known as Yahoo Japan, and Line then aim to merge in October 2020. The final price for the tender offer is still under discussion and the memo of understanding is non-binding. Line rose as much as 3.2% on Monday in Tokyo, while Z Holdings gained as much as 5%.

SoftBank Corp., the domestic telecom arm of Masayoshi Son’s business empire, holds a 44% stake in Z Holdings, while Line is controlled by Naver. Z Holdings and Naver plan to spend 170 billion yen ($1.56 billion) each on the bid. The offer price, a 13% premium to Line’s share price before news of the talks, values the Tokyo-based company at $11.5 billion.

SoftBank and Line have increasingly competed in fields such as digital payments, and an alliance may allow them to save money on expenses like subsidies. Both companies have also been investing in artificial intelligence to improve their services. Line initiated the talks this summer and is looking for the partnership to give it a fighting chance in AI against larger rivals in the U.S. and China, a person familiar with the matter said earlier.

The companies have been in talks about a possible alliance since June and have settled on the idea of a merger in August, according to the statement. After taking Line private, SoftBank and Naver will undertake a reorganization that will eventually result in a 50-50 ownership of the new company. Yahoo Japan and Line will be wholly owned subsidiaries of the combined entity.

