(Bloomberg) -- Cohesity Inc., a data-management software company backed by SoftBank Vision Fund, reached an agreement to combine with the data protection business of Veritas Technologies, according to a statement reviewed by Bloomberg News.

The transaction is valued at $3 billion or perhaps more, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified because the details were private. The combined company will be valued at $7 billion, they said.

A representative for Cohesity declined to comment on the value of the transaction, which was reported earlier by Reuters. A spokesperson for Veritas didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Symantec Corp. announced in 2015 that it was selling Santa Clara, California-based Veritas to an investor group led by Carlyle for $8 billion, a price that was later lowered.

Cohesity said in 2021 that it had filed confidentially for an initial public offering. The company was seeking to be valued in an IPO at $5 billion to $10 billion, Bloomberg News reported.

Cohesity, whose clients include Salesforce Inc., Broadcom Inc. and Nasdaq Inc., provides data management services. The San Jose-based company competes with Rubrik Inc., one of dozens of companies currently considering IPOs.

