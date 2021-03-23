(Bloomberg) -- Compass Inc., the SoftBank-backed real estate brokerage, is seeking to raise as much as $936 million in an initial public offering.

The company intends to price shares between $23 and $26, it said in a filing on Tuesday. At the top of the range, the company would be worth about $10.3 billion.

Compass, led by former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. banker Robert Reffkin, is the latest property technology startup seeking to go public during a pandemic that has juiced U.S. housing demand.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. went public last year through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, while Offerpad announced it’s own blank-check merger last week.

Compass has previously raised more than $1.5 billion in capital, including hundreds of millions of dollars from SoftBank Group Corp.’s Vision Fund. It was valued at $6.4 billion in a 2019 funding round.

The company lost $270 million on revenue of $3.7 billion last year, compared with a loss of $388 million on revenue of $2.4 billion in 2019, according to the filing. The company was involved in residential real estate transactions totaling $152 billion last year, or roughly 4% of the U.S. market.

