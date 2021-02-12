(Bloomberg) -- South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang Corp. has filed for a public listing in the U.S.

The Seoul-based company plans to offer shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CPNG, according to a prospectus filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday.

Coupang was founded in 2010 by Chief Executive Officer Bom Kim and was said to be valued at $9 billion in late 2018. Its investors include SoftBank Group Corp.’s Vision Fund, BlackRock Inc. and Sequoia Capital.

The company reported net revenue of $12 billion last year, almost double the $6.3 billion it made in 2019, according to the filing. It has also narrowed losses, reporting a net loss of $474.9 million in 2020 compared with a loss of about $699 million the year before.

Korea’s e-commerce market is the fifth-largest in the world and on track to be the third-largest by 2021, behind only China and the U.S., according to Coupang.

Kim, a Harvard University dropout, had mulled an IPO a few years ago, but put plans on hold to expand the business with a nationwide delivery network. In spite of intense competition from EBay Inc.’s Gmarket and family-run conglomerates, such as Shinsegae Inc. and Lotte, Coupang has expanded its shopping and delivery services with SoftBank’s investment.

The company plans to sell shares via Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Allen & Co., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc., HSBC Holdings Plc, Deutsche Bank AG, UBS Group AG, Mizuho Financial Group and CLSA.

