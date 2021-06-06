(Bloomberg) --

Oda, Norway’s largest online grocery business, became the Nordic country’s latest unicorn after a new transaction valued the business at 10.2 billion kroner ($1.2 billion), Chief Executive Officer Karl Munthe-Kaas told newspaper Dagens Naeringsliv.

An “international financial player” bought shares totaling about 40 million kroner from smaller investors this week, Munthe-Kaas told the paper, which did not identify the buyer.

The new valuation implies an increase of 36% in six weeks, following a 223 million-euro ($271 million) funding round that included SoftBank Group Corp.’s Vision Fund 2. Carnegie was the company’s adviser on both deals.

Oda’s revenue was as much as 2 billion kroner last year, with an operating profit margin of minus 3%, the CEO was cited as saying.

