(Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. is considering a plan to consolidate its Yahoo Japan internet business with the messaging service Line Corp.

Z Holdings Corp., a unit of SoftBank’s telecom arm formerly known as Yahoo Japan, confirmed that it’s in talks with Tokyo-based Line about a possible merger, but said no final decision on a deal had been made. Line separately put out a statement that it is considering such a merger along with other opportunities to increase value.

SoftBank Corp., the domestic telecom arm of Masayoshi Son’s business empire, holds a 44% stake in Z Holdings, while Line is controlled by South Korea’s Naver Corp. SoftBank Corp. is considering setting up a new company with Naver, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified because the talks are private. They may reach to an agreement as early as this month, one of the people said.

SoftBank Group’s founder has relied on earnings from the telecom operations in Japan to finance his investments in technology companies overseas. But profits in the business may come under pressure from the entry of e-commerce giant Rakuten Inc. planned for next year. Son has pushed the company to go “beyond carrier” operations, strengthening its alliance with Yahoo Japan, acquiring online clothing retailer Zozo Inc. and launching a mobile payments service PayPay.

Line struggled after going public in 2016, but its shares have climbed about 21% this year in Tokyo. Z Holdings shares have gained about 40%.

