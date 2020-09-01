(Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Corp., the mobile phone unit of SoftBank Group Corp., will be added to the Nikkei 225 Stock Average as part of periodic review of the blue-chip gauge, replacing chemical producer Nippon Kayaku Co., the Nikkei announced.

The change will be effective Oct. 1. The replacement is part of an annual review, with NGK Spark Plug Co. displacing Nippon Sheet Glass Co. in the Nikkei 300, according to the announcement.

Junichi Hashimoto, a senior quants analyst at Daiwa Securities Co., wrote earlier in a note that Nippon Kayaku Co. could be removed from the index as part of a periodic review. Hashimoto had predicted Yakult Honsha Co. to be the potential addition.

