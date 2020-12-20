SoftBank Group Corp. filed Monday to raise US$525 million through a blank-check company, tapping into record investor enthusiasm this year for the listing vehicles.

The special purpose acquisition company, SVF Investment Corp., will focus on sectors including mobile communications technology, artificial intelligence, robotics, cloud technologies and software, according to its filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company has entered into a forward purchase agreement in which it has committed US$250 million to US$300 million of capital for when it combines with another company, the prospectus shows. A merger with a SPAC allows a company to become publicly traded while avoiding some of the uncertainty of an initial public offering.

Each unit of the SPAC will consist of one share and one-fourth of a warrant. Citigroup Inc., Deutsche Bank AG and Cantor Fitzgerald are advising the listing.

SVF is led by an unusually small two-person board. Rajeev Misra, the head of SoftBank’s Vision Fund, is chairman and chief executive officer of the SPAC, while Navneet Govil, the Vision Fund’s chief financial officer, serves in the same role for SVF.

The SPAC will be overseen by SoftBank Investment Advisers, which also runs the Vision Fund. SVF plans to buy a company SoftBank hasn’t previously invested in, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified discussing private information. The prospectus notes that the SPAC won’t be prohibited from pursuing a company that SoftBank is already associated with.

The blank-check venture will combine the Vision Fund’s expertise in tech startups with SoftBank’s relatively new emphasis on public stock trading. Misra originally revealed plans for the SPAC in an interview with Bloomberg News at the Milken Institute’s virtual conference in October. At the time, he said details would be announced within two weeks. It’s not clear what led to the delay.

SPACs ask investors to put money into a stock before knowing which company they’ll back. The manager then chooses a private company and pursues a merger that lets the startup go public and inherit the capital raised.

SPACs have been criticized as a more expensive way of taking companies public than traditional initial public offerings and have been linked to frothy valuations. But the mechanism can also allow experienced sponsors to help guide growing companies. For SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son, who has backed hundreds of startups in his career, creating such a vehicle may give him a new way to invest in nascent companies while tapping the surging public markets for money.