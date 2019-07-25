(Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp.’s founder Masayoshi Son launched a second Vision Fund, seeking to extend his reign as the world’s most influential technology investor.

The Japanese conglomerate will commit $38 billion to Vision Fund 2 with the goal of raising a total of $108 billion, SoftBank said in a statement Friday. Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp., sovereign wealth fund of Kazakhstan and a number of Japanese finance companies are also expected to contribute capital, SoftBank said.

Son is aiming to raise a new massive fund every two or three years to take advantage of opportunities to invest in cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence and autonomous driving. SoftBank in June disclosed that the Vision Fund has earned 62% returns so far after making 71 investments for a total of $64.2 billion. And while several of its portfolio companies -- Uber Technologies Inc. and Slack Technologies Inc. -- have gone public, profitable exits might still be years away.

Saudi Arabia, the primary backer of the first Vision Fund, was not listed as an investor in the second fund.

