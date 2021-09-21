(Bloomberg) -- Blockchain infrastructure platform Blockdaemon has become a unicorn with a Series B funding round of $155 million led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2.

The round, which gives Blockdaemon a valuation of $1.255 billion, included participation from Matrix Capital Management, Sapphire Ventures, Morgan Creek Digital and Telstra Ventures, according to a statement. Goldman Sachs, Kraken Ventures and Kenetic were among existing investors who boosted their investments, the statement said.

Blockdaemon supports more than 40 blockchain networks including ETH 2.0, Bitcoin, Solana, Terra, Cardano, Polkadot and the Lightning Network. It also powers the institutional backbone for things like digital coin transactions by tens of millions of registered users across some of the world’s largest exchanges, custodians and financial institutions.

“We are looking to bring crypto and decentralized finance (DeFi) to a global mass-market, in a regulated, compliant manner,” said Konstantin Richter, CEO and founder of Blockdaemon. “We expect that to require extensive resources to work with regulators, as well as rapid international expansion.”

The latest funding round is slated to aid Blockdaemon’s hiring in places like Singapore, Japan, the U.K. and Germany, and allow for strategic acquisitions, according to the statement.

The Information reported earlier on Softbank Vision Fund 2 leading the round.

