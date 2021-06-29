(Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp.​​​​​​ started marketing a multi-tranche bond sale in dollars and euros, in its first overseas debt deal since 2018.

The Japanese technology giant was marketing a three-and-a-half-year note in the U.S. currency at initial price guidance in the area of 3.5% and a three-year euro-denominated bond around 2.375% as part of the larger debt offering. The company has a speculative-grade score of BB+ from S&P Global Ratings.

Read a Bloomberg Intelligence report on SoftBank bonds

SoftBank posted the biggest-ever quarterly profit by a Japanese company earlier this year, driven by gains at its investment arm. The company, founded and led by Masayoshi Son, is coming to market at an ideal time with the yields on junk-rated dollar debt in the U.S. at a record low and tech stocks there at a record high.

SoftBank had earlier mandated Deutsche Bank AG, Barclays Plc and HSBC Holdings Plc for a possible bond offering.

The company priced 405 billion yen ($3.7 billion) of debt securities earlier in June in the biggest note sale of the year in its home market.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.