(Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. hired banks for a potential sale of dollar/euro bonds, in a sign it’s pushing ahead with debt issuance after pricing Japan’s biggest corporate note sale of the year earlier this month.

The Japanese technology conglomerate mandated Deutsche Bank AG, Barclays Plc and HSBC Holdings Plc for a possible sale of notes of tenors from three years to 12 years, according to a person familiar with the matter, who is not authorized to speak publicly and asked not to be identified.

The company led by billionaire Masayoshi Son recently posted the biggest-ever quarterly profit by a Japanese company after reaping gains from investments led by newly public Coupang Inc. SoftBank has been the single-biggest issuer in the Japanese corporate bond market in the past decade, raising more than 6 trillion yen ($54 billion) with the bulk of that coming from retail investors.

