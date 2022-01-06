(Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. is planning to issue what would be its biggest ever yen bond in a sale targeted at individual investors.

Billionaire Masayoshi Son’s technology conglomerate will market 550 billion yen ($4.7 billion) of seven-year subordinated notes at a range of 2.15％-2.75％ that are scheduled to price on January 20, according to a filing from the company on Friday. The proceeds from the offering will be used to repay debt.

The company has more than 400 billion yen of bond repayments due next month, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

SoftBank Group reported a record loss at its Vision Fund unit for the fiscal second quarter because of a decline in the value of public holdings, including China ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc. and the Korean e-commerce giant Coupang Inc. The investment arm lost 825.1 billion yen, while the company overall reported a second-quarter net loss of 397.9 billion yen.

SoftBank has been the single-biggest issuer in the Japanese corporate bond market in the past decade, raising more than 6 trillion yen with the bulk of that coming from retail investors.

