(Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. is planning its latest jumbo bond in the home yen market, which if successful would make the tech conglomerate one of the biggest Asian corporate borrowers in debt markets globally this year.

Billionaire Masayoshi Son’s SoftBank Group is planning to sell ¥550 billion ($3.5 billion) of seven-year bonds, according to a filing by the company on Monday. Then notes will be targeted at individual investors and partially used to redeem retail bonds maturing in 2024, according to a spokesperson for the company.

The company unveiled plans earlier this month to get more aggressive in artificial intelligence and other fields, after reporting a second quarter of profit and a surge in the value of assets including Arm Holdings Plc. SoftBank has long tapped individual investors in Japan as one of its main sources of funding and the current debt offering would mark its third of the year in the yen market, as it has refrained from tapping overseas capital markets.

SoftBank Group has already priced ¥650 billion of notes this year, including a separate ¥550 billion note in March. It has more than ¥900 billion of yen bonds due in the next year including a note next month, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The interest rate on the planned bonds is tentatively set at 2.65% to 3.25% per annum and will be finalized on May 31, according to Monday’s filing.

