SoftBank Group Plans to Sell First Bond In More Than a Year

(Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. plans to sell its first bond in more than a year, joining a rush by issuers globally to tap credit markets while borrowing costs remain low.

The Japanese technology conglomerate is preparing to sell about 100 billion yen ($974 million) of hybrid bonds, according to a statement from co-lead underwriter Nomura Holdings Inc. It plans to price the deal this month, according to Nomura.

Borrowers from the Asia Pacific region have started the year with a flood of bond sales, with issuance in dollars and euros topping $20 billion in just two days.

