(Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. said it will sell about 1.33 trillion yen ($12.5 billion) in shares of its Japanese wireless operation, adding to massive asset sales at the conglomerate that have helped it bolster its own stock.

The Tokyo-based parent said it will sell 927 million shares in SoftBank Corp. through a global secondary offering, according to a statement, or about a third of its stake. SoftBank Corp.’s stock closed at 1,431.5 yen in Friday trading.

Founder Masayoshi Son has turned around his company’s fortunes since March by selling off assets and buying back his own stock. SoftBank Group had previously announced plans to sell about 4.5 trillion yen in assets and had said it was almost done with that program.

SoftBank Group shares have more than doubled from their lows in March to 6,397 yen a share.

