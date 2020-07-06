(Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. shares climbed to the highest level since March 2000 on an intraday basis, propelled by a series of buybacks that have seen the stock recoup the losses suffered during the coronavirus market rout.

The stock rose as much as 3.1% to 6,100 yen ($57), the highest since March 2000. That’s more than double the level of a March low.

The recovery is something of a vindication for CEO Masayoshi Son, who unveiled plans to sell 4.5 trillion yen of assets to reduce debt and bankroll record share buybacks. Son has frequently complained that SoftBank’s shares, even at their peak, trade at less than the value of its portfolio of investments.

SoftBank has also had a series of wins over the same period, including merging its Sprint Corp. with T-Mobile US Inc., and seeing some investment bets pay off. Online home-insurance provider Lemonade Inc. surged as much as 86% in its U.S. IPO. Thursday.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.