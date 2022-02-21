(Bloomberg) -- PrimaryBid Ltd., the U.K. fintech platform that provides retail investors with access to share sales, has raised $190 million in fresh funding from investors including SoftBank Vision Fund 2.

The fundraise values the London Stock Exchange Group Plc-backed company at about $715 million, according to a person familiar with the transaction. PrimaryBid plans to use the proceeds to scale up its business in continental Europe and the U.S. and globally upgrade company infrastructure.

“It’s safe to say that SoftBank and we have a very aligned way of thinking that capital markets need an upgrade,” said PrimaryBid’s Chief Executive Officer and co-founder Anand Sambasivan. “An initial public offering shouldn’t mean ‘important people only.’”

The trend of opening up share sales to the public is catching on, initially sparked by a wave of stock offerings in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. The likes of Deliveroo Plc, PensionBee Group Plc and the Membership Collective Group Inc., which owns Soho House, offered IPO shares to retail investors via PrimaryBid.

Quick-fire share placements in particular have traditionally been restricted to institutional investors, but PrimaryBid marketed its mobile app as a technological solution that could allow retail traders to participate more easily. The company said it has played a role in more than 150 share sales in the past 18 months.

PrimaryBid, which also counts Molten Ventures, OMERS Ventures, Fidelity International Strategic Ventures and ABN Amro Ventures among its investors, raised $50 million in October 2020.

ABN Amro Bank NV, PrimaryBid’s strategic partner in Europe, and other existing investors also participated in the latest round, Sambasivan said.

