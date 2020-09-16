Lily Nonomiya and Go Onomitsu, Bloomberg News

SoftBank, Naver to Take Line Private Through Squeeze Out

(Bloomberg) -- SoftBank and Naver will take Line Corp. private through a squeeze out after after concluding a tender offer Tuesday.

SoftBank says 31.2m shares, including 1.09m share certificates, were tendered in the joint bid it launched with Naver as part of a plan to take Line private; had said it could purchase up to 88.3m shares

Softbank, Naver total purchase price is 168b yen

Says they intend to implement a series of procedures to become the only shareholders of Line

NOTE: SoftBank, Naver had met resistance over the terms of the tender offer; some investors thought the 5,380 yen price was too low

