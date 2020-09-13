SoftBank Officials Revive Talks to Take Company Private, FT Says

(Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. executives are reviving discussions about taking the technology company private, the Financial Times reported, citing people with direct knowledge of the matter.

Internal opposition to a management buyout, however, remains strong, as there is strong prestige in Japan attached to being a listed company, the newspaper said.

SoftBank declined to comment to the paper.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.