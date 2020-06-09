(Bloomberg) -- Arm Ltd., a chip technology company owned by SoftBank Group Corp., said it replaced Allen Wu, chief executive officer its China subsidiary.

The majority of Arm’s board voted in favor of the move, the Cambridge, U.K.-based company said. Two co-CEOs will take over from Wu, Arm added. An email sent to Wu seeking comment, and a message sent via his LinkedIn profile, were not immediately answered on Tuesday.

“Arm China Board of Directors have appointed Ken Phua and Phil Tang as Arm China’s interim co-CEOs to replace Allen Wu as Chairman and CEO,” Arm said in an emailed statement. “We remain committed to Arm China’s progress and vision operating as an independent company.”

Western semiconductor companies are struggling to navigate the trade war between the U.S. and China. Huawei Technologies Co., China’s largest tech company and an Arm customer, is at the center of this standoff. The U.S., home to many of the world’s chipmakers and a chunk of Arm’s operations, wants to block Huawei’s access to key chip technology.

Arm licenses the fundamentals of chips for companies that make their own semiconductors, and also sells processor designs. Most of the world’s smartphones depend on Arm’s technology, and it is trying to expand into servers and PCs. Arm has said that it will comply with U.S. rules that limit what can be sold to Huawei and China. Arm continues to supply technology to Huawei unit HiSilicon.

Arm has offices in Shenzhen, Beijing and Shanghai. China, as the biggest smartphone market, is an important source of revenue for the company.

