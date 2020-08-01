(Bloomberg) -- SoftBank plans to keep a stake in the chip designer Arm, even if it sells a partial interest to Nvidia, Nikkei reported.

  • The companies are currently negotiating terms, Nikkei reported citing sources
    • SoftBank may take a stake in Nvidia after it buys Arm
    • Nvidia and Arm may also merge through a share swap, and SoftBank would become a major shareholder in the combined company
  • NOTE: July 31, Nvidia Said in Advanced Talks for SoftBank Chip Company Arm

