SoftBank Plans to Keep a Stake in Arm After Partial Sale: Nikkei
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- SoftBank plans to keep a stake in the chip designer Arm, even if it sells a partial interest to Nvidia, Nikkei reported.
- The companies are currently negotiating terms, Nikkei reported citing sources
- SoftBank may take a stake in Nvidia after it buys Arm
- Nvidia and Arm may also merge through a share swap, and SoftBank would become a major shareholder in the combined company
- NOTE: July 31, Nvidia Said in Advanced Talks for SoftBank Chip Company Arm
