(Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. said it plans an initial public offering for Arm Ltd. after Nvidia Corp. abandoned a proposed acquisition of the chip designer in the face of fierce opposition from regulators and customers.

The Japanese company is aiming for an IPO in the fiscal year ending in March 2023. Arm Chief Executive Officer Simon Segars resigned, and President Rene Haas will take over the role, people familiar with the matter said earlier.

The Arm sale’s collapse is the latest challenge for SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son, who has been buffeted by a downturn in the technology market. The Japanese billionaire, after investing aggressively in startups, has seen the value of public holdings such as Didi Global Inc. and DoorDash Inc. tumble.

SoftBank reported that its Vision Fund unit earned a 109 billion yen ($940 million) in the three months ended Dec. 31. That follows a record 825.1 billion yen loss in the fiscal second quarter.

The Vision Fund has been a volatile contributor of profit and loss since its creation in 2017. The unit once generated record profits from blockbuster listings by South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang Inc. and Chinese online property platform KE Holdings Inc.

SoftBank is also grappling with the departure of Chief Operating Officer Marcelo Claure following a clash over compensation with Son. Michel Combes will take over Claure’s responsibility for SoftBank Group International and oversee SBGI’s operating and investment portfolio, the company said last month.

“There’s no good news,” Tomoaki Kawasaki, a senior analyst at Iwai Cosmo Securities Co., said ahead of the earnings announcement. “Son has been saying that SoftBank is now an investment company. So if he has any thoughts on how he will boost returns at his fund, I’d like to hear it.”

At the heart of Son’s troubles is a high exposure to Chinese companies, starting with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. -- the e-commerce leader at the heart of Beijing’s crackdown on the internet sector’s biggest players. While Son has been emphasizing that the proportion of these firms have been reduced significantly in recent quarters, they haven’t been enough to ease investor concerns.

SoftBank’s shares have slid about 2% this year after a 33% drop in 2021, its worst such performance since 2006.

