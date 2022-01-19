(Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. priced its biggest-ever yen bond, which was targeted at individual investors.

Billionaire Masayoshi Son’s technology conglomerate sold a 550 billion yen ($4.8 billion) seven-year subordinated note at 2.48%, according to an email by underwriter Nomura Securities Co.

SoftBank’s Vision Fund took a hit last year on a decline in value of public holdings such as Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc. The cost of insuring the Japanese company’s debt against default rose last year, while its shares lost nearly 33%.

