SoftBank Reportedly in Talks to Sell T-Mobile U.S. Shares to Deutsche Telekom

(Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group is in talks to sell a significant portion of its stake in T-Mobile U.S. to Deutsche Telekom, DJ reports, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter.

The deal would boost Deutsche Telekom’s stake in T-Mobile to above 50% from nearly 44% now.

The deal size is still being discussed.

Deutsche Telekom may buy the shares at a slight discount.

A deal isn’t guaranteed and talks could still break down, the people said.

NOTE: SoftBank controls 24.65% of T-Mobile U.S. as of April 1, according to Bloomberg data.

(Corrects note to say it is T-Mobile U.S. shareholding)

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.