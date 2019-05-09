(Bloomberg) -- Just hours ahead of Uber Technologies Inc.’s market debut, the ride-hailing company’s biggest shareholder, SoftBank Group Corp., is already reaping rewards, if only on paper.

SoftBank’s operating income more than tripled to 494.9 billion yen ($4.5 billion) in the three months to March 31, helped by a 418 billion yen valuation gain from its stake in the ride-hailing giant, the Tokyo-based company reported on Thursday. Uber is considering pricing shares in its initial public offering around the midpoint of the marketed range, which would give the company a market value of about $79 billion. It was last valued at $76 billion, when Toyota Motor Corp. made an investment in August. The stock begins trading on Friday.

SoftBank announced a two-for-one stock split along with the strong earnings. The split will be effective June 28.

Masayoshi Son has been remaking SoftBank Group from primarily a telecommunications operator into a technology investment firm and his $100 billion Vision fund has already emerged as a major contributor to earnings. SoftBank holds stakes in all of the world’s biggest ride-hailing companies and a successful IPO for Uber could mean more payoffs down the road. Son’s investors can also look forward to a windfall from the planned listing of Slack Technologies Inc. later this year.

“The Vision fund is now the key growth driver for SoftBank and all the attention is on the profits in that segment,” Tomoaki Kawasaki, an analyst at Iwai Cosmo Securities Co., said ahead of the earnings announcement. “There is a growing expectation in the market that profit gains will continue into this fiscal year.”

