(Bloomberg) -- A slew of SoftBank Vision Fund executives have left the almost $100 billion vehicle, best known for its bets on high profile startups including WeWork, Uber Technologies Inc. and Chinese ride-hailing company DiDi Chuxing.

Ruwan Weerasekera, 54, the fund’s chief operating officer and a managing partner, has retired, according to SoftBank spokesman Andrew Kovacs. Neil Hadley, who’s also chief of staff to Vision Fund Chief Executive Officer Rajeev Misra, will take on the COO role in addition to his current duties.

Penny Bodle, a partner who headed investor relations, has also departed, Kovacs confirmed. Avi Golan, an operating partner, has left to become CEO of artificial intelligence software maker AnyVision, the company said in a statement last week.

Investing partners Ted Fike and Justin Wilson have resigned to join Alec Gores’s eponymous Gores Group as senior managing directors, focusing on the firm’s special purpose acquisitions companies, or SPACs, effort, Kovacs said. Axios reported Fike and Wilson’s new roles on Sunday.

SoftBank is grappling with an ongoing spate of resignations this year. Carolina Brochado gave her notice a month after she was promoted to partner. Vision Fund employees have described the company culture as one that rewards aggression and recklessness, Bloomberg Businessweek reported in December.

The SoftBank Vision Fund exits come as it continues to make bets on startups including fitness tracker Whoop and restaurant-technology maker Ordermark. The fund may also invest in parent SoftBank Group Corp.’s SPAC, a person familiar with the matter has said.

The fund’s myriad portfolio companies may end up pursuing blank-check deals as a route to becoming public. Already, Opendoor -- a property technology company backed by the Vision Fund -- has agreed to merge with a SPAC led by venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya.

