(Bloomberg) -- SoftBank is sitting on trading gains of about $4 billion after founder Masayoshi Son made bets on equity derivatives, the Financial Times reported Sunday, citing people with direct knowledge of the matter.

The Japanese company’s strategy has been built over the past few months, the FT cited the people as saying, adding that SoftBank has spent about $4 billion on options premiums focused on tech stocks over that time.

SoftBank is now left with large, but as yet unrealized profits, the newspaper reported. The trades have been deeply controversial even within SoftBank, it cited the people as saying.

The FT first reported the news of SoftBank’s trades on Friday.

SoftBank declined to comment to the FT.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.