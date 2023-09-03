SoftBank’s Arm Seeks $47 to $51 per Share in IPO, Reuters Says

(Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp.’s chip company Arm Ltd. will seek $47 to $51 per share from investors when it starts marketing its initial public offering next week, according to Reuters.

That would value Arm at between $50 billion and $54 billion, though SoftBank could still raise the price range, Reuters reported on Saturday, citing a person familiar with the matter. SoftBank and Arm did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

SoftBank, which acquired Arm in 2016, had been aiming to value the company at $60 billion to $70 billion, but the figure could be more in the range of $50 billion to $60 billion, Bloomberg has reported.

