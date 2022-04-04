(Bloomberg) -- Ron Fisher, one of Masayoshi Son’s longest serving lieutenants, is stepping down as head of the U.S. arm of SoftBank Group Corp.’s Vision Fund.

Fisher will leave his position as director and chairman of SoftBank Investment Advisors U.S. April 15 but remain a senior advisor to Son, SoftBank’s founder and chief executive officer. Fisher left SoftBank’s board last year and has been cutting back on the amount of time spent working at the company.

Fisher began working with Son more than two decades ago when SoftBank was largely focused on telecom operations, helping the Japanese billionaire through his acquisition of the American wireless operator Sprint Corp. Fisher also championed SoftBank’s investment in WeWork, the office-sharing startup that crashed in its first attempt to go public before completing a successful listing in 2021.

When Fisher left the board last year, Son said that he had always been a “source of wisdom.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.