(Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp.’s Shu Nyatta and Paulo Passoni, two of the three managing partners at the SoftBank Group Corp.’s Latin America Fund, are leaving to start their own venture business focused on late-stage startups in the region, Nyatta said.

This week, SoftBank is set to promote the LatAm fund’s third managing partner, Alex Szapiro, who currently holds an operating role, to a more senior position, a person familiar with the matter said. Juan Franck, a fund investor in Mexico City, will also get promoted, the person said. Still, the departures leave the fund in a challenging place. Latin American investments have proven a bright spot in SoftBank’s overall portfolio and the company will need to work hard to hold the confidence of late-stage startup entrepreneurs, who had held the firm in high regard.

The departures come three months after SoftBank chief operating officer Marcelo Claure left the firm following clashes with founder Masayoshi Son over compensation and responsibilities. Claure created and oversaw the LatAm fund, among other duties, and had advocated for its spinoff.“We’re firmly committed to playing a leadership role in Latin America," said Rajeev Misra, the London-based chief executive officer of the Vision Fund. "There is tremendous opportunity and I’m confident our teams across the region are well placed to help us back the next generation of extraordinary entrepreneurs.”Due in part to Claure’s advocacy, the fund had operated with considerable autonomy since launching in 2019, particularly compared to the much larger Vision Fund, based in London. Partners in that group must run investments by Son, whereas partners in the LatAm fund have the latitude to make their own decisions without vetting by other parts of SoftBank.

After Claure left, the managing partners reported directly to Misra and a possible next step was to sweep the LatAm fund into the Vision Fund. Michel Combes, CEO of SoftBank Group International, is also involved with the running of the LatAm fund and sits on its investment committee.

Alongside his role at the LatAm fund, Nyatta, based in Miami, launched and ran SoftBank’s $100 million Opportunity Fund targeting startups by founders of underrepresented racial minorities. He worked at JPMorgan Chase & Co. before joining SoftBank in 2015 and was also a singer and songwriter, releasing an album in 2005.

Passoni, based in New York, formerly worked at hedge fund Third Point LLC. He joined SoftBank Group in 2019.

“Paulo and I are incredibly excited to be entrepreneurs,” Nyatta said. “We’re launching our own fund to keep investing in the most special companies in the region.” He also acknowledged SoftBank’s role in his career, citing the trust that Son and others had in him to deploy significant amounts of capital.

The LatAm fund is on track to invest about $2 billion this year out of its second fund. The first LatAm fund was originally slated to invest $2 billion, and grew to $5 billion. Portfolio companies include Rappi, Kavak, NuBank, and Creditas.

While smaller than other divisions, the LatAm fund has been performing well. In the results for the nine months ended Dec. 31, 2021, its investments showed a gain of 9%, as the Vision Fund and others chalked up substantial losses.

In that period, investments in Latin America gained 136.7 billion yen ($1.1 billion), as Vision Fund investments lost 767.7 billion yen. At the end of 2021, it had 84 companies in its two funds’ portfolios, compared to 208 for Vision Fund 2 and 83 for Vision Fund 1.

Last week, SoftBank announced a spinout of the LatAm fund’s early stage investments into an autonomous business, Upload Ventures.

