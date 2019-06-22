(Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. founder Masayoshi Son says he wants to re-list ARM Holdings Plc within five years, re-introducing stock markets to the British chipmaker his company bought for $32 billion in 2016.

SoftBank has not yet decided where the public offering will be held, Son said in Taipei Saturday.

Founded in 1990, ARM quietly grew into the U.K.’s largest listed tech company before SoftBank’s takeover. It designs chips that are licensed to the world’s largest technology companies. As a result, just about every smartphone, mobile phone, and tablet runs on an ARM chip.

On ARM’s relationship with China’s Huawei Technologies Co. in the face of U.S. restrictions on the Chinese telecommunications giant, Son said ARM respects both the U.S. and its own links with China. The British chipmaker is complying with U.S. restrictions on Huawei and is currently seeking clarification on them, Son said.

