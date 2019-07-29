(Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. will pump in an additional $2 billion into ride-hailing giant Grab and plans to explore investment opportunities in Indonesia’s electric battery and renewable energy sectors.

The Japanese conglomerate, which announced plans last week to raise a total of $108 billion for its second Vision Fund, will also increase its investment in e-commerce startup PT Tokopedia, SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son told reporters in Jakarta after his meeting with President Joko Widodo.

The serial investor would be pumping in an additional $3 billion into Indonesian companies over the next three years, Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs Luhut Pandjaitan said.

SoftBank will invest in setting up a second headquarters for Grab in Indonesia and it’s open to investing more in other unicorns, Son said.

--With assistance from Yoolim Lee.

To contact the reporter on this story: Viriya Singgih in Jakarta at vsinggih@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Thomas Kutty Abraham at tabraham4@bloomberg.net, Clarissa Batino

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.