(Bloomberg) -- SoftBank’s Vision Fund will outline plans for a blank-check company in the next two weeks, seeking to capitalize on the investor frenzy surrounding the unusual fundraising vehicle.

Rajeev Misra, the head of the Vision Fund, teased the effort in an interview with Bloomberg at the Milken Institute’s virtual conference. Misra didn’t provide details.

The size of the Vision Fund effort has yet to be determined, according to a person familiar with the plans. SoftBank is expected to seek outside funds and may contribute some of its own capital, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the details are private.

So far this year, more than 100 special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, have raised more than $40 billion on U.S. stock exchanges.

In the interview Monday, Misra addressed reports that it was the “Nasdaq whale” behind a recent buying spree that stirred froth in the market for tech stocks. He acknowledged the stock trades and described them as a way to diversify its holdings after selling shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and other companies, such as T-Mobile USA Inc. and SoftBank Mobile in Japan.

“Are we buying a few billion of other stocks to diversify away from the Alibaba we sold in the past six months?” Misra asked. “We’re still sitting on a lot of cash. It’s a liquidity-management strategy, it’s a diversification strategy.”

“Nobody buying $10 billion of Nasdaq over a few weeks is going to move the Nasdaq. We’re not even a dolphin; forget being a whale.”

