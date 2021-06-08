(Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. is in talks with banks for a loan of about $7.5 billion tied to the Japanese conglomerate’s planned sale of Arm Ltd. to Nvidia Corp., according to people familiar with the matter.

Mizuho Bank Ltd. is coordinating the deal, said the people, who aren’t authorized to speak publicly and asked not to be identified. The proceeds would provide investment funds for SoftBank’s Vision Fund, and the collateral would be receivables from the cash portion of the proposed Arm sale, the people said.

Nvidia agreed in September to buy SoftBank’s chip division Arm for $40 billion. The deal is awaiting regulatory approval. Last week, Nvidia’s chief executive officer Jensen Huang said he is still confident that regulators will green-light the acquisition.

But the semiconductor industry’s biggest-ever acquisition faces headwinds: Chinese technology companies including Huawei Technologies Co. are lobbying their government against the transaction. The U.K., where Arm is based, said it plans to investigate the implications of the deal on national security grounds.

A Tokyo-based spokesperson for SoftBank wasn’t immediately available for comment. A spokesperson for Mizuho said the bank couldn’t comment about individual deals.

Some of the banks that were approached to join the deal expressed concern that the Arm sale would not go through, the people familiar said.

