(Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. has offloaded its stake in struggling British online shopping firm THG to founder Matthew Moulding and Qatar Investment Authority, after its shareprice has collapsed over the past year.

The share sales marks the end of the investment by SoftBank, which began in May 2021, after becoming a cornerstone investor in THG as part of a $1 billion fund raise.

Investment vehicle SB Northstar will sell its £31 million stake to Moulding and QIA, according to a statement Monday. The QIA, already a shareholder, will take about 84% of the share sale, expected to take place on Oct. 20.

In July SoftBank said it would end a deal with the retailer that gave it the option to buy a 20% stake in THG’s Ingenuity business. THG last month issued yet another profit warning, guiding that sales will miss guidance this year after a drop in consumer appetite. Its share price has collapsed 80% year to date.

Founded in 2004 by Moulding and John Gallemore, THG, formerly known as The Hut Group, started out selling CDs but today operates hundreds of websites offering beauty, skincare and health-food products as well as helping rivals sell online via Ingenuity.

Moulding has kept a tight grip on THG as a major shareholder, landlord and chief executive and only relinquished the role of chairman in March.

