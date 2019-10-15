(Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. has tapped investment bankers at Houlihan Lokey to explore options for easing WeWork’s cash crunch, according to people with knowledge of the discussions.

Houlihan is working on cutting liabilities as WeWork mulls a separate deal that could hand control of the struggling office-sharing company to SoftBank, its biggest shareholder, according to the people. They asked not to be named as the discussions are private.

Other measures for restructuring WeWork’s balance sheet could include renegotiating or terminating some existing leases to reduce WeWork’s indebtedness and cash burn, the people said. Future lease payment obligations as of June 30 were $47.2 billion, according to the prospectus for WeWork’s aborted initial public offering.

WeWork prefers a plan led by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to arrange a $5 billion financing package to a Softbank-led rescue package, Bloomberg has reported. The board of WeWork’s parent, We Co., is working with investment bank Perella Weinberg Partners LP, Bloomberg reported. Both Perella and Houlihan have extensive practices focused on restructuring debts for troubled companies.

Representatives for Tokyo-based Softbank and Houlihan Lokey declined to comment.

WeWork is seeking to shore up its finances after pulling its IPO last month.

--With assistance from Eliza Ronalds-Hannon.

